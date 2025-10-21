Sign up
Photo 5093
Downtown Art..Unusual Architecture
Here we have two of Edmonton's libraries the larger one featured twice is the Stanley Milner Library downtown. The other one is the Jasper Place Library in the Westend
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
artwork
,
cityscape
,
murals
Diana
ace
Great looking buildings.
November 22nd, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice
November 22nd, 2025
