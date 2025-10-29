Sign up
Photo 5101
Recording History
This sculpture was erected to honour 100 years of the Edmonton Journal. Headlines are on the sculpture
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
sculpture
artwork
