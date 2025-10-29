Previous
Recording History by bkbinthecity
Photo 5101

Recording History

This sculpture was erected to honour 100 years of the Edmonton Journal. Headlines are on the sculpture
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

bkb in the city

Photo Details

