Photo 5102
Selfish Time
It's been awhile since I posted a selfish. This was taken by City Hall
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5796
photos
292
followers
464
following
1397% complete
Tags
selfie
Beverley
ace
Great selfie…with the beautiful fairy lights behind you…. Super 😃
December 5th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
December 5th, 2025
