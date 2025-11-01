Previous
Winter In The City by bkbinthecity
Photo 5103

Winter In The City

Taken on the University of Alberta campus
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
Beautiful snow… beautiful capture…
December 11th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Snow at last!
December 11th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely lines and snow.
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
