Photo 5104
Deck The Mall
West Edmonton Mall is decorated for Christmas . Here is the Santa Maria all decorated
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
mall
,
decorations
,
west
,
edmonton
Beverley
ace
So fun for family photos… I bet the children love it…better than shopping 😃
December 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
All hands on deck too, great scene and shot.
December 18th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 😊👍
December 18th, 2025
