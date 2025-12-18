Previous
Deck The Mall by bkbinthecity
Photo 5104

Deck The Mall

West Edmonton Mall is decorated for Christmas . Here is the Santa Maria all decorated
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
So fun for family photos… I bet the children love it…better than shopping 😃
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
All hands on deck too, great scene and shot.
December 18th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 😊👍
December 18th, 2025  
