Photo 5106
Celebrating
December is a busy month with Melody's family. Three birthdays and of course Christmas . To l was with my in-laws. Here is my father-in-law with one of his gifts. He turns 95 on December 27
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5808
photos
290
followers
462
following
1398% complete
Tags
family
Judith Johnson
ace
He's looking very well for 97!
December 21st, 2025
