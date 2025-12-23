Sign up
Photo 5107
Christmas Nativity
I decided today to share some of the Christmas decorations at the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5811
photos
290
followers
462
following
1399% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
decorations
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2025
