Photo 5109
Christmas Stockings
Today l spent the afternoon and the evening with my sister and brother-in-law. Here is there version of hanging Christmas stockings
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
fireplace
,
decorations
,
stocking
JackieR
ace
Very elegant
December 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
How lovely they look.
December 26th, 2025
