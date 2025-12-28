Sign up
Photo 5110
Year In Review January 2025
1. Deep Freeze Winter Festival.
2. A view down the North Saskatchewan River.
3. Edmonton Skyline at night.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5820
photos
291
followers
465
following
1400% complete
5103
5104
5105
5106
5107
5108
5109
5110
360
5108
347
361
5109
348
362
5110
Tags
festival
,
river
,
skyline
,
edmonton
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely idea to have a review. Nice memories here.
December 28th, 2025
