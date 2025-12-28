Previous
Year In Review January 2025 by bkbinthecity
Photo 5110

Year In Review January 2025

1. Deep Freeze Winter Festival.

2. A view down the North Saskatchewan River.

3. Edmonton Skyline at night.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely idea to have a review. Nice memories here.
December 28th, 2025  
