Photo 5111
Photo 5111
Year In Review April 2025
1. Whitemud Park.
2. Harbour Air Victoria B.C.
3. Legislative Building Victoria B.C.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5823
photos
291
followers
465
following
1400% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
winter
,
park
,
architecture
,
aircraft
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots and different weather conditions.
December 30th, 2025
