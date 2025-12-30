Sign up
Photo 5112
Year In Review July 2025
1. Alexander Circle Fountain Edmonton.
2. Whitemud Park Edmonton.
3. Capital Theatre Ft. Edmonton Park
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
fountain
,
architecture
,
theatre
