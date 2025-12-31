Sign up
Previous
Photo 5113
Year In Review October 2025
1. LEGO Display West Edmonton Mall.
2. Edmonton Cityscape.
3. Neon Sign Museum Edmonton.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
sign
,
museum
,
lego
,
neon
,
cityscape
Diana
ace
Lovely shots.
January 1st, 2026
