Winter Weather by bkbinthecity
Photo 5114

Winter Weather

Despite the weather l went for a walk this New Years Day. Made my way to Grant Notley Park
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Marj ace
Very interesting pointed statue. Stay Warm
January 2nd, 2026  
Heather ace
A pretty scene with such clean and fluffy snow (but it would be hard walking) Happy New Year, Brian! Fav
January 2nd, 2026  
