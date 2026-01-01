Sign up
Photo 5114
Winter Weather
Despite the weather l went for a walk this New Years Day. Made my way to Grant Notley Park
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
bkb in the city
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
winter
park
Marj
Very interesting pointed statue. Stay Warm
January 2nd, 2026
Heather
A pretty scene with such clean and fluffy snow (but it would be hard walking) Happy New Year, Brian! Fav
January 2nd, 2026
