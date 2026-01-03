Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5116
Say Hello To Gigi
For many years this sculpture named Gigi was located downtown Edmonton. When a major construction project sated Gigi found a new home located in Borden Park on Edmonton's Northside
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5838
photos
290
followers
465
following
1401% complete
View this month »
5109
5110
5111
5112
5113
5114
5115
5116
Latest from all albums
366
5114
353
367
5115
354
368
5116
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
J1050
Taken
3rd January 2012 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close