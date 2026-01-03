Previous
Say Hello To Gigi
Say Hello To Gigi

For many years this sculpture named Gigi was located downtown Edmonton. When a major construction project sated Gigi found a new home located in Borden Park on Edmonton's Northside
3rd January 2026

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
