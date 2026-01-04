Sign up
Previous
Photo 5117
Down In The Valley
Here is a glimpse of Edmonton's river valley from Victoria Promenade looking at the North Saskatchewan River
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5841
photos
289
followers
464
following
1401% complete
5110
5111
5112
5113
5114
5115
5116
5117
367
5115
354
368
5116
355
369
5117
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
J1050
Taken
12th January 2012 1:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
river
,
landscape
,
valley
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Lovely scene and capture.
January 5th, 2026
