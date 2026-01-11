Sign up
Photo 5120
Have A Seat
It might take a bit of effort. This shows you how much snow we have had recently. Taken on my walk on Victoria Promenade
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
edmonton
,
promenade
Bill
A lot of benches and yet nowhere to sit.
January 12th, 2026
Harry J Benson
All our snow has melted
January 12th, 2026
Lou Ann
Oh my word!
January 12th, 2026
