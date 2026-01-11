Previous
Have A Seat by bkbinthecity
Have A Seat

It might take a bit of effort. This shows you how much snow we have had recently. Taken on my walk on Victoria Promenade
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Bill
A lot of benches and yet nowhere to sit.
January 12th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
All our snow has melted
January 12th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my word!
January 12th, 2026  
