Out For Lunch by bkbinthecity
Photo 5124

Out For Lunch

The other day I went to lunch at a a cozy little restaurant called Fawkes Cafe and Bakery downtown. Check out my other albums to see what I had for lunch
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Liz Milne ace
I love the ceiling! And the rugs!
January 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very inviting
January 17th, 2026  
