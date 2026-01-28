Sign up
Previous
Photo 5126
Eye Catching
I went for a walk in Emily Murphy Park the other day and when I got out of my jeep this tree caught my attention so l took a picture
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
park
,
landscape
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely winter capture.
January 28th, 2026
