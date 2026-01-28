Previous
Eye Catching by bkbinthecity
Eye Catching

I went for a walk in Emily Murphy Park the other day and when I got out of my jeep this tree caught my attention so l took a picture
bkb in the city

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely winter capture.
January 28th, 2026  
