Photo 5129
Snack Time
Stopped at Starbucks for a drink. A strawberry Refresher
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1405% complete
Tags
starbucks
,
strawberry
Lin
ace
Looks great!
February 5th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Cheers
February 5th, 2026
