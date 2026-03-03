Previous
Yes It's Me by bkbinthecity
Photo 5130

Yes It's Me

Ended up in hospital. Diagnosed with a case of Bells Palsy.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Agnes ace
That’s not very good news, I hope everything will be fine again
March 3rd, 2026  
Simply Amanda
Oh no, I'm so sorry to hear this. Praying for you to recover quickly!!!
March 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Sorry you are having this problem.
March 3rd, 2026  
Lesley Aldridge ace
I'm sorry to hear this, best wishes for your recovery.
March 3rd, 2026  
PhylM*S ace
I’m sorry - sending curative vibes!
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh no! Hope you are being well cared for and you recover quickly.
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact