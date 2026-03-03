Sign up
Previous
Photo 5130
Yes It's Me
Ended up in hospital. Diagnosed with a case of Bells Palsy.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Agnes
That’s not very good news, I hope everything will be fine again
March 3rd, 2026
Simply Amanda
Oh no, I'm so sorry to hear this. Praying for you to recover quickly!!!
March 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
Sorry you are having this problem.
March 3rd, 2026
Lesley Aldridge
I'm sorry to hear this, best wishes for your recovery.
March 3rd, 2026
PhylM*S
I’m sorry - sending curative vibes!
March 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
Oh no! Hope you are being well cared for and you recover quickly.
March 3rd, 2026
