Previous
Very Sweet by bkbinthecity
Photo 5131

Very Sweet

My father-in-law who is 95 has been suffering from dementia for a number of years now. Yesterday we had to move him to a Care Facility. Captured this sweet moment as they said goodnight to each other before taking Mom home
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A sweet capture, Brian, but a sad story. I wish there was a way for them to stay together.
March 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very poignant
March 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact