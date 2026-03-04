Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5131
Very Sweet
My father-in-law who is 95 has been suffering from dementia for a number of years now. Yesterday we had to move him to a Care Facility. Captured this sweet moment as they said goodnight to each other before taking Mom home
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5877
photos
288
followers
461
following
1405% complete
View this month »
5124
5125
5126
5127
5128
5129
5130
5131
Latest from all albums
365
379
5128
366
380
5129
5130
5131
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
Heather
ace
A sweet capture, Brian, but a sad story. I wish there was a way for them to stay together.
March 4th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Very poignant
March 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close