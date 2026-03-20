Previous
At The Hospital by bkbinthecity
Photo 5134

At The Hospital

Last Friday my dear mother in law took a fall resulting in a serious head injury. Today the decision was made to move her into Pallative care and to keep her as comfortable as possible. I took this picture leaving the hospital
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
She's fortunate to have your love and care
March 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact