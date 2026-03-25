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Springtime In Alberta by bkbinthecity
Photo 5135

Springtime In Alberta

Woke up to a fresh snowfall this morning
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh no ! keep safe!
March 25th, 2026  
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