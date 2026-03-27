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At The Hospital by bkbinthecity
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At The Hospital

We took my father-in-law to the hospital today. The doctor doesn't expect my mother-in-law to last much longer. Took this picture while having lunch at the cafeteria
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Sad news Brian, I am sure your FIL will appreciate all the support you are giving him at this difficult time !
March 27th, 2026  
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