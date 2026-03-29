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Photo 5137
Goodbye
Early yesterday morning my dear mother in law passed away. She will be greatly missed by family and friends
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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