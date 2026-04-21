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A Work Of Art by bkbinthecity
Photo 5138

A Work Of Art

Several years ago Melody and I traveled to Cranbook B C. On our way home I stopped to take a picture of this island. Recently I gave my niece Vanessa a copy of the photo and she did this painting of it. It now hangs in my living room
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful keepsake!
April 21st, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful misty image.
April 21st, 2026  
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