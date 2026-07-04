Happy Birthday America

Through the 1990's Melody and I took several trips to visit her brother in Kansas City. In honour of the Fourth of July I put together a collage. Top left is the Harry S. Truman Residence in Independence MO.

Top right is the Lawrence Welk Homestead in North Dakota.

In the middle is a view of Kansas City.

Bottom left is a Danish Windmill in Kenmare ND.

Bottom right it's the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Stausburg ND.

Over the next few more days I will post a few more pictures from our trips

