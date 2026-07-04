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Happy Birthday America by bkbinthecity
Photo 5161

Happy Birthday America

Through the 1990's Melody and I took several trips to visit her brother in Kansas City. In honour of the Fourth of July I put together a collage. Top left is the Harry S. Truman Residence in Independence MO.
Top right is the Lawrence Welk Homestead in North Dakota.
In the middle is a view of Kansas City.
Bottom left is a Danish Windmill in Kenmare ND.
Bottom right it's the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Stausburg ND.
Over the next few more days I will post a few more pictures from our trips
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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Suzanne ace
Effective collage Brian
July 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 4th, 2026  
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