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Court Is In Session by bkbinthecity
Photo 5162

Court Is In Session

Here is the historic courthouse in Independence MO.
Built in 1833. Former President Harry S. Truman served as a judge here.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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Marj ace
Lovely lines for the structure. Interesting background info.
July 6th, 2026  
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