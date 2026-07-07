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Giants by bkbinthecity
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Giants

There are many fascinating things to seeing South Dakota. Number one on the list would be Mount Rushmore
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice to see
July 8th, 2026  
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