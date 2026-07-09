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Previous
Photo 5166
The Capitol
Located in Helena Montana is the State Capitol Building
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
10th July 2026 11:49am
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capitol
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architecture
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state
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building
carol white
ace
A lovely building
July 10th, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
My best friend and her daughter have lived in Helena for a decade now, but I still haven’t made it there to visit. I really appreciate seeing your posts.
July 10th, 2026
Beverley
ace
stunning capture...
July 10th, 2026
Heather
ace
A great shot of this impressive building, Brian! Fav
July 10th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A terrific floral display.
July 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super pov and shot
July 10th, 2026
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