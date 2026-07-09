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The Capitol by bkbinthecity
Photo 5166

The Capitol

Located in Helena Montana is the State Capitol Building
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
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carol white ace
A lovely building
July 10th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
My best friend and her daughter have lived in Helena for a decade now, but I still haven’t made it there to visit. I really appreciate seeing your posts.
July 10th, 2026  
Beverley ace
stunning capture...
July 10th, 2026  
Heather ace
A great shot of this impressive building, Brian! Fav
July 10th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific floral display.
July 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super pov and shot
July 10th, 2026  
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