In The Village 2

The top two pictures are of the Hillard Hotel. Built in 1928. Rooms went for$1.00 per night. Meals .25 cents and a pint of beer for .10 cents. You can see what a typical room looked like.

The bottom two pictures are of the Demchuk Blacksmith Shop. He was very skilled in repairs to farm equipment. It opened in 1927 in the town of Myrnam and operated for several years