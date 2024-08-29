Sign up
20 / 365
Anniversary Dinner
For their anniversary dinner we went to the Home Fire Grill. Here we are about to start on dessert.
Mom had a banana split, Dad had the Sweet Potato Cheesecake and l had the chocolate chip cookie with ice cream
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4788
photos
317
followers
513
following
5% complete
Tags
dinner
,
restaurant
,
dessert
,
anniversary
,
wedding
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely !
August 30th, 2024
