44 / 365
Connection WithThe First Nations
Also on Government House Grounds is this beautiful Totem Pole. Along with a picture of it is l included a picture of the plaque that provides information
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
0
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4860
photos
317
followers
508
following
Tags
art
,
pole
,
first
,
totem
,
nations
