45 / 365
Wide Open Field
Part of the trail passes by this open field which is part of Fort Edmonton Park. You can see the railway tracks that the steam engine runs on when the Park is open
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4863
photos
318
followers
508
following
12% complete
10
Album 2
Galaxy A54 5G
23rd September 2024 6:42pm
tracks
,
railway
,
landscape
,
field
