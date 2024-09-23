Previous
Wide Open Field by bkbinthecity
45 / 365

Wide Open Field

Part of the trail passes by this open field which is part of Fort Edmonton Park. You can see the railway tracks that the steam engine runs on when the Park is open
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Photo Details

