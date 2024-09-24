Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
My Destination
My goal when l started on the trail was to make it to the footbridge. Took this shot as l approached it
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4866
photos
318
followers
508
following
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
23rd September 2024 6:51pm
Tags
bridge
walking
trail
pedestrian
