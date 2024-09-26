Sign up
48 / 365
Walking Tour Part 2
Located on the main street leading in and out of downtown is St. Josaphats Cathedral l have featured it a few times but l loved catching the couple walking in front of the building
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4872
photos
318
followers
508
following
Tags
church
,
pictures
,
architecture
,
building
,
candid
Diane
ace
Neat looking cathedral. I agree, the couple walking by adds to the shot.
September 27th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
To me that’s very unusual. Nice.
September 27th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
What a gorgeous structure
September 27th, 2024
