Going Down by bkbinthecity
49 / 365

Going Down

I liked the view so I took the picture. Thought about going down but decided it would be to hard coming up
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Diane ace
Great POV!
September 28th, 2024  
