56 / 365
On Loan
These two pieces are on display in the mall. They are currently on loan from the Royal Alberta Museum
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4896
photos
313
followers
505
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd October 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
exhibit
Diana
ace
Beautiful display.
October 5th, 2024
