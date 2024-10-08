Sign up
60 / 365
Homemade Postcard Collection 2
Here are two more from my first set of homemade postcards. Each one is featuring scenes from Edmonton. I will use them when l send some out through Postcrossings
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4908
photos
313
followers
505
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collection
,
postcard
,
edmonton
