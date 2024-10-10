Sign up
62 / 365
Coffee Break
For myself when someone suggests meeting together for coffee my go to spot is Starbucks. Today my sister Sharon and l spent a couple of hours catching up as it had been a few weeks since we had seen each other
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
eDorre
ace
Neat composition and autumn leaves
October 11th, 2024
