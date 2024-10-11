Previous
Recognizing The First Nations People by bkbinthecity
63 / 365

Recognizing The First Nations People

Here is a portion of the library. The teepee was set up for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. The lage digital screen is a permanent fixture but the scene displayed on it will vary
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
17% complete

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
An inviting space.
October 12th, 2024  
