63 / 365
Recognizing The First Nations People
Here is a portion of the library. The teepee was set up for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. The lage digital screen is a permanent fixture but the scene displayed on it will vary
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
library
,
first
,
interior
,
teepee
,
nation
LManning (Laura)
ace
An inviting space.
October 12th, 2024
