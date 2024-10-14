Previous
Hello Everyone by bkbinthecity
66 / 365

Hello Everyone

I decided to take a few selfie. I really liked this one with the background
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
18% complete

Paula Fontanini ace
I like it...you look very relaxed and the background is pleasant with no distractions.
October 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
Nice.
October 15th, 2024  
