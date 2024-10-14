Sign up
66 / 365
Hello Everyone
I decided to take a few selfie. I really liked this one with the background
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
colours
,
autumn
,
selfie
Paula Fontanini
ace
I like it...you look very relaxed and the background is pleasant with no distractions.
October 15th, 2024
Rick
ace
Nice.
October 15th, 2024
