Previous
City Lights 2 by bkbinthecity
69 / 365

City Lights 2

So many photo opportunities in this part of downtown. I love the tree with a bit of Autumn showing. The lights on the tree trunk, which are there year round and the the ghost sign advertising the old Army Navy Dept. Store
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene.
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise