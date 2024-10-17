Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
City Lights 2
So many photo opportunities in this part of downtown. I love the tree with a bit of Autumn showing. The lights on the tree trunk, which are there year round and the the ghost sign advertising the old Army Navy Dept. Store
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4935
photos
315
followers
495
following
18% complete
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
67
4795
68
68
4796
69
69
4797
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th October 2024 6:41pm
ghost
,
sign
,
lights
,
downtown
,
city
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene.
October 18th, 2024
