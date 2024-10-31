Sign up
83 / 365
A Closer Look
One of the unique features in this bedroom was the built-in closet with hooks on the walls. Built-in closets were quite new at the time as most people simply used dressers.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
house
museum
edmonton
rutherford
