Previous
Downtown Cityscape 2 by bkbinthecity
91 / 365

Downtown Cityscape 2

Here is the second picture from the 11th floor of the doctor's office
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Interesting view.
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise