Previous
92 / 365
Beautiful Decorations
West Edmonton Mall is decorated for Remembrance Week. Here is just one section of the Mall
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5004
photos
313
followers
492
following
Rick Schies
ace
They did an awesome job
November 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is fabulous
November 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful decorations.
November 10th, 2024
