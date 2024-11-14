Sign up
97 / 365
Inside
So here here is a look at the inside of Fawkes. The new food establishment l tried out. I love what they have done with the place. Definitely a comfortable and Cosy place to enjoy a snack or a meal
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
3
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5019
photos
316
followers
494
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th November 2024 4:28pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
downtown
,
restaurant
,
edmonton
GaryW
It looks very inviting!
November 15th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
It looks very cosy & nicely furnished.
November 15th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
What a unique and cozy looking room this is. I would definitely stop in for coffee.
November 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely looking place, it sure looks very comfortable.
November 15th, 2024
