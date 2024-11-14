Previous
Inside by bkbinthecity
Inside

So here here is a look at the inside of Fawkes. The new food establishment l tried out. I love what they have done with the place. Definitely a comfortable and Cosy place to enjoy a snack or a meal
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Photo Details

GaryW
It looks very inviting!
November 15th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
It looks very cosy & nicely furnished.
November 15th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
What a unique and cozy looking room this is. I would definitely stop in for coffee.
November 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely looking place, it sure looks very comfortable.
November 15th, 2024  
