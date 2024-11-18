Sign up
101 / 365
Beautiful Voices
Strolling along l came across this Choir singing Christmas carols. I must say they had absolutely beautiful voices that blended so well together
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5031
photos
316
followers
494
following
Tags
music
,
festival
,
edmonton
,
choirs
Diana
ace
You probably stood there a while and listened, it would be a bit early for me ;-)
November 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh no, far too early for Christmas carols.
November 19th, 2024
