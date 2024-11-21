Sign up
104 / 365
Winter Wonderland
Stopped of at Churchill Square downtown on my way home to take a picture of more city lights
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
21st November 2024 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
trees
,
downtown
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this winter wonderland.
November 22nd, 2024
