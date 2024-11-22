Sign up
105 / 365
In The Lobby
As we left the hotel we had to stop for a picture in front of this beautiful Christmas Tree
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5043
photos
316
followers
494
following
28% complete
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
hotel
,
edmonton
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful and festive
November 23rd, 2024
